Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.43.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
