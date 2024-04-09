Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $411.12

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.12 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.92). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.18), with a volume of 28,344 shares trading hands.

Focusrite Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £190.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Focusrite news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,642.32). In related news, insider Sally McKone bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($25,500.57). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol bought 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,642.32). 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.