Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.
About Fortress Biotech
