Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
