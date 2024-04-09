Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 1,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Foxby Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

