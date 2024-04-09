Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 1,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
Foxby Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.
Foxby Company Profile
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foxby
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.