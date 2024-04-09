Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 48.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

