Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Featured Stories
