Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
FYBR stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
