FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.67

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.67 and traded as high as $61.10. FRP shares last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 5,041 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FRP by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

