FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.