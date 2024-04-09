Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

