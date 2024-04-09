FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.