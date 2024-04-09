FY2024 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.