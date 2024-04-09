FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$20.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$20.70.
Insider Activity at Alamos Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
