FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$20.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$20.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

