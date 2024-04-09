FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Cut by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.40.

Canfor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.41 and a 52 week high of C$23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.45.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

