FY2024 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Lowered by Raymond James

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.80.
Interfor Price Performance
IFP stock opened at C$18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.63. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.63.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The company had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
