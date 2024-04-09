FY2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.