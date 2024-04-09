FY2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
TMC the metals Price Performance
NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.
In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
