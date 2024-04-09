FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

