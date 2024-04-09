FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.86 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.