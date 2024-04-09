Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.61.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $23,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $22,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

