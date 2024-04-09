Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $868.06 million, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -529.03%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

