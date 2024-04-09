General Electric’s (GE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

