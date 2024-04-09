General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

GM opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.