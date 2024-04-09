Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.