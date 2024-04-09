Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.18) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.37). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.18), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.
Genuit Group Stock Up 49,076.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.
Genuit Group Company Profile
Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.
