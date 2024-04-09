GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.