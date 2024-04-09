GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

