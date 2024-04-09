Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Gladstone Commercial worth $49,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of -61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

