Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $128.06 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

