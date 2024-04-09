Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 826 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 458.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

