Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

