Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

