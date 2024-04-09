Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 255.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of HPS opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

