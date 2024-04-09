Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 345.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 212.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

