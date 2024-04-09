Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.6 %

PTC stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

