Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

