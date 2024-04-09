Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.