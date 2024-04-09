Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.