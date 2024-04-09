GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $375.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

