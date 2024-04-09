Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Head to Head Survey

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and Granite Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $632.81 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction $3.51 billion 0.71 $43.60 million $0.76 74.75

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Shimmick shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shimmick and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction 1.24% 14.15% 5.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shimmick and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Granite Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.26%. Granite Construction has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Shimmick on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

