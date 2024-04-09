Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz Buys 1,807 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $16,669,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

