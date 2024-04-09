Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 10.4 %

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,834 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.