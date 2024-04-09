Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.34 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.