Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.04) EPS.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 287.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

HOFV opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.