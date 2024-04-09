Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.70. 73,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.70. The stock has a market cap of C$633.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.22.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

