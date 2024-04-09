Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

