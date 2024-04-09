Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.