Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

