Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 394.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $217.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

