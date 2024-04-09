Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

