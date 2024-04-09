Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

